Fiorentina's Ghanaian midfielder, Joseph Alfred Duncan, helped his team to a 5-0 triumph over Sampdoria in the Italian Serie A, on Sunday evening contributing a goal to the win.

Duncan was a key part of Fiorentina's starting lineup and played the entire game as his team eased to victory at the Stadio Artemio Franchi.

Gaetano Castrovilli scored the first goal of the game in stoppage time during the first half, allowing Fiorentina to head into the break with a lead against troubled Sampdoria.

After the interval, Dodo added another goal in the 62nd minute to extend Fiorentina's advantage.

Duncan then scored his team's third goal four minutes later, marking his first goal in the Serie A this season.

Christian Kouamé and Aleksa Terzic added two more goals in the 76th and 88th minutes to secure Fiorentina's triumph.

This season, the 30-year-old midfielder has scored one goal in 19 Serie A appearances.

Alfred Duncan who has been capped 10 times by Ghana called time on his international career unilaterally in May 2022 after several snubs.