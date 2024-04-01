1 hour ago

In a challenging match against AC Milan at San Siro, ACF Fiorentina suffered a 1-2 defeat, despite retired Black Stars midfielder Alfred Duncan making a significant impact by finding the back of the net.

Taking to the field as part of the starting lineup for the Purple and Whites, the 31-year-old displayed remarkable performance throughout the game, maintaining his presence for the entire duration.

The scoring action commenced with Robin Loftus-Cheek breaking the deadlock on the 47th minute.

However, Duncan swiftly responded, equalizing just three minutes later, showcasing his prowess on the field. Nevertheless, Rafael Leao's goal shortly thereafter secured the victory for AC Milan.

Despite the outcome, Duncan's contribution was noteworthy, bringing his total goal involvements for the season to eight, comprising three goals and five assists across all competitions.

ACF Fiorentina currently occupies the tenth position in the standings with 43 points and will be gearing up to face Atalanta in their upcoming fixture.