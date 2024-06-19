6 hours ago

Serie A club Fiorentina is preparing to bid farewell to former Ghana international Alfred Duncan, whose four-year contract with the club is nearing its end this season.

Despite featuring in 41 matches across all competitions last season, including a substitute appearance in the Conference League final against Olympiacos, Fiorentina has decided not to extend Duncan's stay for the upcoming campaign.

Duncan began his career at Inter Milan's academy in 2010, making a mark before enjoying successful stints at Serie A clubs Sampdoria and Sassuolo.

His move to Fiorentina in January 2020 marked a new chapter in his career.

Initially performing well during his first three seasons with Fiorentina, Duncan encountered challenges at the start of the last campaign, leading to a decline in playing time under manager Vincenzo Italiano.

The 29-year-old midfielder, who debuted internationally in 2012, announced his retirement from international football, citing "humiliation and discrimination by the Ghanaian Federation."

Several clubs, including Cagliari, where Duncan previously had a notable loan spell during his initial season with Fiorentina, are monitoring his situation closely as he prepares to seek new opportunities in his career.