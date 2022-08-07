2 hours ago

Ghanaian midfielder Alfred Duncan has suffered an injury in a pre-season-friendly game for his Italian Serie A side Fiorentina.

The Ghanaian midfielder came out in the 37th minute touching his thigh: probable muscle problem in the flexor

Duncan suffered the injury during Fiorentina vs Qatarfriendly match which ended 0-0.

After a clash with a Qatari player, the purple midfielder was left with a sore thigh.

At 37 minutes he then came out, in his place came Di him Zurkowski. For Duncan it seems like a muscle problem in the flexor.

It is not known the extent of the damage and how long the former Black Stars midfielder will be sidelined but the Italian Serie A season will start on 12th August.