Black Stars and Fiorentina midfielder Alfred Duncan has urged Ghanaians to observe the guidelines outlined to help in safeguarding against the coronavirus.

The novel coronavirus has caused the suspension of many sporting,entertainment and other activities worldwide as it has left many people battling for their lives whiles others have also died.

COVID-19 a flu like ailment which started in China December last year has swept through the world like world fire with Italy now the epicenter of the pandemic whiles others like Germany, France, Spain and UK are all experiencing its full force.

Although the fatality rate is not on the high, it has infected 266,179 with 11,186 deaths while 90,603 have fully recovered from the ailment as at Friday 20th March 2020.

"It's rather unfortunate Ghanaians are experiencing the Covid-19 this very moment," Duncan said in a video posted by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) on social media on Friday.

The midfielder is domiciled in Italy where it has become the epicenter of the disease with over 3000 deaths surpassing China where the whole disease started.

"But I can assure you all that Italy has experienced the worst in the last one month and a half but at the moment, I guarantee that the situation now is very calm and we're doing well.

"As you can see, I'm doing good. "The situation now is quite better so I would like to take this opportunity to plead with all Ghanaians to take the necessary precautions in order to help limit the spread of the virus to guarantee a better health in Ghana." he said.