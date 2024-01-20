3 hours ago

In a thrilling encounter, Algeria fought back to secure a 2-2 draw against Burkina Faso in their second TotalEnergies Group D match at the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Cote d'Ivoire 2023.

Burkina Faso took the lead with a stunning header from Mohamed Konate just seconds before halftime.

However, Algeria responded in the 51st minute, capitalizing on a defensive error to level the score with a goal from Baghdad Bounedjah.

Despite Algeria's dominance and numerous created opportunities, Bertrand Traore restored Burkina Faso's lead with a penalty in the 71st minute.

The match continued with intense action, and Bounedjah once again proved crucial, securing a brace with a late equalizer.

With this draw, Algeria keeps their campaign alive and will face Mauritania in their last group match on Tuesday. Burkina Faso, the group leaders, will take on Angola in the final group game.