7 hours ago

Algerian referee Lamia Atman will be the centre referee for the FIFA Women’s U-17 World Cup third round 2nd leg qualifier between Ghana and Guinea.

Referee Lamia will be assisted by Asma Feriel Ouahab – Algeria (Assistant I), Abra Sitsofe Agbedanou – Togo (Assistant II) and Ghada Mehat – Algeria (Fourth Official).

Virginia Mendes Da Cruz from Guinea Bissau will work as the Match Commissioner with COVID-19 responsibilities given to Dr. Christiana Baah from Ghana.

The Black Maidens head into the game with a 3-1 advantage from the 1st leg that was played in Conakry a fortnight ago.

The match is scheduled for the Cape Coast stadium at 3pm on Saturday April 30, 2022.