6 hours ago

Alhaji Karim Grusah, a veteran football administrator and the bankroller of King Faisal, has come forward with alarming revelations of receiving death threats purportedly from individuals associated with the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

Grusah disclosed that he became the target of threats following his active participation in the #SaveGhanaFootball demonstration held on February 14, 2024, in Accra.

The demonstration, which garnered significant support from Ghanaian football enthusiasts, aimed to advocate for substantial reforms and restructuring within the Ghanaian football system.

During the demonstration, protestors voiced their grievances over the mismanagement and perceived corruption within Ghanaian football, calling on authorities to take immediate action to address these pressing issues.

However, Grusah has now shed light on the intimidation tactics allegedly employed against him in the aftermath of the event.

In a candid interview with Akoma FM, Grusah revealed chilling details of the threats made against his life, attributing them to individuals within the GFA.

"People at the GFA have threatened to kill me all because I participated in the demonstration," Grusah disclosed, highlighting the severity of the situation.

Despite facing potential danger, Grusah remained steadfast in his stance, declaring, "I am prepared to die, and they can kill me," underscoring his unwavering dedication to advocating for reform within Ghanaian football.

These disturbing developments emphasize the urgent need for accountability and transparency within the GFA.

As calls for reform continue to escalate amid mounting tensions within the Ghanaian football community, Grusah's bravery in speaking out against intimidation serves as a poignant reminder of the ongoing struggle for justice and integrity in the sport.