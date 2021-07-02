1 hour ago

President and owner of Ghana Premier League side King Faisal, Alhaji Grusah has slammed the Ghana Football Association for handing the Directors and shareholders of Phar Rnagres FC a five year ban.

Speaking on the matter in an interview on Wotumi FM, Grusah says the ruling is inappropriate as shareholders have not caused any crime.

“Nana Yaw Amponsah is a shareholder of Phar Rangers but I don’t think he has faulted because some management at helm of affairs offended so why do you punish him”

“I don’t think it is the best way to run an association,” he said.

The Disciplinary Committee of the Ghana Football Association on Wednesday June 30, 2021 slapped Division One League side Phar Rnagers with a five year ban for misconduct.

This follows the club's decision to withdraw from all football related activities of the Ghana Football Association although that decision was rescinded later.

"That Phar Rangers FC is hereby suspended from all competitions of the Ghana Football Association for a period of Five (5) years effective this 2020/2021 football season in accordance with Article 13(3) of the Division One League

Regulations," the DC ruling read on Wednesday

Subsequently the decision also averred that all directors and shareholders of the club have also been banned for fiver years from all football related activities effective immediately.