2 hours ago

Owner and Bank-roller of Ghanaian top flight side, King Faisal, Alhaji Karim Grunsah is demanding a refund of the expenses incurred by his club ahead of their postponed match week 15 fixture against Hearts of Oak at the Nana Ameyaw Park in Techiman.

King Faisal and Hearts of Oak were scheduled to face off on Monday but the game was called off after the GFA suspended football activities with immediate effect until further notice following a directive from President Akufo-Addo on Sunday evening.

Grusah had earlier called for the suspension of the league due to the coronavirus outbreak but the GFA did not heed to his plea.

“I said it earlier that since most countries have suspended their leagues we should also do the same but they didn’t listen", the controversial football administrator said.

"but once such a decision has been taken, we will accept it in good faith.

“But why would they have wait for us to travel to our match venues and pay hotel bills before they will come out with such a statement.

"Both Hearts and King Faisal travelled from Accra and Kumasi to Techiman for the game but we will send our petition to the GFA for them to forward it to the government for them to pay us back the money we have spent since the game didn’t come on,” Alhaji Grusah told the Kumasi based Nhyira FM.