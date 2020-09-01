4 hours ago

President and owner of Kumasi King Faisal Alhaji Karim Gruzah has voiced his displeasure at the huge amounts of money that has been agreed on at congress as the monthly allowance for the Ghana Football Association(GFA).

Speaking after the proposal was passed, the experienced football administrator expressed his displeasure and wants the monthly allowance reduced.

"The sitting allowances [GHS 1600 for GFA Prez, GHS 1400 for Veep and GHS 1300 for other members] is too much. If they hold two meetings in a month, how much is that? I propose GHS 1,000," he said.

An adhoc compensation committee was formed by the GFA to determine salaries, allowances and emoluments of the top hierarchy of the GFA.

They have approved that the GFA President should be paid a monthly allowance of GHC12,000 while the Vice President will also take home GHC7,000 while members of the Executive Council will also be paid GHC 4,000 as monthly allowance.

Kurt will also earn GHC 1,600 as sitting allowance during meetings while the Vice President will also get GH¢1,400per sitting while ExCo members will receive GH¢1,300 every sitting.

With the coming into force of this new payment structure which was approved at the 26th ordinary congress at the Ghanaman Soccer Center of Excellence, Prampram the old payment of ex-gratia payment has been scrapped.

The old regime used to pay all members of the Executive Committee a whooping $15,000 at the end of their four year tenure and this replaces it.

Other payments that was agreed on is the payments of $500 for the GFA President as per diem on foreign travels while the Vice President will take $400.