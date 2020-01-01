2 hours ago

Controversial Alhaji Grusah is in hot waters for his tirade against referee Charles Bulu in their opening day loss against Dreams Fc at the Theater of Dreams in Dawu.

Alhaji Gruzah's side were given a rude awakening as they were thumped 4-1 by Dreams Fc at the Theater of Dreams in the opening game on their return to the Premier League.

Emmanuel Ocran grabbed a brace in the game while goals from Ibrahim Issah and Dantani Amadu secured the win for Dreams FC.

King Faisal got a consolation goal late in the game through Lateef Mohammed to reduce the deficit.

The outspoken Gruzah blamed the arrogant referee for his sides heavy loss speaking to reporters after the match.

Speaking to reporters after the game he said, “The referee was very arrogant. He came with his own results and that was what we saw. His decisions were poor on the day. In my view he was poor” he said.

The GFA's disciplinary committee are set to invite him for questioning regarding his ill fated attack on the integrity of the centre referee Charles Bulu.

King Faisal will host AshantiGold on match day two of the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League this weekend.