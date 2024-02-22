5 hours ago

Alhaji Karim Grusah, a seasoned football administrator and the bankroller of King Faisal, has demanded the resignation of officials within the Ghana Football Association (GFA) amid growing concerns over the management of football in the country.

Grusah participated in the February 14th 'SaveGhanaFootball' demonstration held in Accra, where he also addressed the media alongside fellow protestors.

Expressing his frustration with the state of affairs within the GFA, Grusah criticized the association's handling of football matters and called for immediate action.

He also highlighted the recent communication from the GFA requesting a meeting with the organizers of the protest to discuss pertinent issues.

"I am even surprised that the GFA have sent a letter; they should resign," Grusah told Peace FM.

"If they have acknowledged [the issues], they should resign, Ghana is not for them," Grusah declared, urging for a decisive overhaul of leadership within the GFA.