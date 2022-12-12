2 hours ago

Ghana and Clermont Foot defender Alidu Seidu has caught the eye of a number of clubs in the English Premier League.

Jesse March's side Leeds United has been monitoring the progress of the right-sided defender with a potential move for the player lined up in the summer.

The versatile player made two appearances for Ghana at the 2022 FIFA World Cup playing against Uruguay and Portugal in Ghana's opening game.

Leeds United have been impressed with the performance of the Ghanaian right-back and will continue to monitor his progress for his club side Clermont Foot in the French Ligue 1.

The 22-year-old defender is versatile as he can play as a center-back, left-back and also as a righ-back.

He has made 14 appearances for Clermont Foot in the French Ligue 1 this season and has a contract with the team until 2027