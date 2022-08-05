1 hour ago

The third batch of trainees for the Ghana Football Association (GFA) License D Coaching Course for the Northern Region is set to commence on Monday, August 8, 2022 at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium, Tamale.

The first 40 applicants who applied through the Northern Regional Football Association (NRFA), are to note that participants are expected to report at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium, Tamale on Monday, August 8, 2022.

Some of the key areas of the course include growth and development of young footballers, methods of coaching and cardio vascular resuscitation/administration of first aid.

Participants will also be taking through series of practical sessions. The sessions will be led by astute GFA Coaching Instructors and Coach Educators including the Technical Director, Bernhard Lippert and Director of Coaching Education, Professor Joseph Kwame Mintah.

The 4th batch will commence on Wednesday, August 17, 2022.

Attached is the list of the 3rd batch.

3rd batch