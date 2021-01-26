57 minutes ago

The Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr Patrick Kumah Aboagye has confirmed that the active cases of COVID-19 in the country have in a little over a week ago moved from 13 to all the 16 regions.

Speaking to the press on the update of COVID-19 cases in the country, the Information Minister-designate, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah announced that the country is currently experiencing a third rise which is higher than both the first and the second which happened in March and October-November respectively.

According to the statistics of the Ghana Health Service on COVID-19, as of January 22 2021, 62,135 cases were detected out of the 745, 095 tests that were conducted.

The report added that cumulative positivity is about 8.3 per cent and 93.6 per cent of COVID-19 patients have been discharged.

Ghana, according to the Ghana Health Service has recorded 372 deaths and is currently having 3,613 active cases with the majority of the active cases coming from Greater Accra region with a percentage of 53.8, Ashanti with 12.4 per cent and Western Region with 6.7 per cent.

“As of the 22nd January 2021, 62, 135 cases detected, 745, 095 tests, cumulative positivity is about 8.3%, 3661 affected HCW. 58,150 constituting 93.6% discharges/recoveries, 372 deaths and 3,613 active cases. Majority of the active cases are from Greater Accra (53.8%), Ashanti is about 12.4% and Western Region is about 6.7%. Currently, all regions and 243 districts of Ghana have ever reported cases,” the report read.

However, the Ofoase-Ayirebi Member of Parliament (MP) divulged that the average daily new case appears to be higher as compared to the second rise, making it a duty for Ghanaians to sharpen their response to the preventive etiquette.

“At first, we all gotten to the word asymptomatic and that meant that there were very few people who were falling sick and that was around 21%, but now they are observing about 32% of the people who are testing positive are actually falling sick,” he disclosed.

He mentioned that currently the number of people who are having severe conditions and critical conditions are going higher, limiting the number of beds and ICU facilities for severe and critical cases.

He, however, entreated Ghanaians to make a point to ensure that the positive number goes down by observing the safety protocols.