41 minutes ago

Lawyer Godwin Edudzi Tamakloe, Special Aide to former President John Dramani Mahama has slammed President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for being hypocritical with his comment to suggest that the NDC Flagbearer is preaching violence ahead of the 2020 general elections.

President Akufo-Addo has assured of an incident-free general election in December, reiterating that the conduct of the polls would be such that the outcome will be accepted by all participating parties.

“Government is going to do whatever it takes to ensure that the forthcoming campaign and elections are conducted in a good atmosphere,” the President said.

Commenting on Okay FM’s Ade Akye Abia Morning Show, Mr. Edudzi said that President Akufo-Addo has no moral right to suggest that former President John Mahama is preaching violence with his cautionary statement regarding the move to compile a new voters’ register.

“Today, Nana Addo has the moral right to say that Mahama is preaching violence when he stood on a platform chanting all-die-be-die. I listened to Nana B insulting Mahama that his comment was reckless and irresponsible in Ho, Volta Region. Now, Nana Addo can stand publicly to say that Mahama is preaching violence in the country?” the private legal practitioner stated.

He indicated that "Ghanaians don’t have short memories" to forget so soon the war drum that President Akufo-Addo beat when he was an opposition leader; inciting his party members to fight to the death in the next election.

“Does Nana Addo think we have short memories? We were in this country and this same Nana Addo met his party members in the Eastern Region after Atiwa by-election and talked about ‘all-die-be-die’,” he chided.

He stressed that “Nana Addo is talking because Mahama has cautioned the EC and so it means that he [Mahama] wants violence in the country. Where from this kind of hypocrisy?”

He was of the view that the country has gotten to the point where everyone can see the red flags; thus, the EC Chairperson Jean Mensa is carrying the country through a dangerous path.

“ . . but Nana Addo is saying everyone should keep quiet and watch Jean Mensa take the country to a journey of no return,” he remarked.

Source: peacefmonline.com