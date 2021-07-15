1 hour ago

The Ghana Football Association (GFA), has issued a directive that all matches scheduled for the final day of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League (GPL) on Saturday and Sunday must kick-off simultaneous at 3:00pm without any failure.

The GFA is hereby sending a strong warning signal to all Match Officials to do everything in their power to start the matches at exactly 3:00pm without delay whatsoever.

The GFA wishes to further state that, no excuses shall be entertained and there shall be severe punishment meted out to Match Officials who flout this important directive.

‘’We urge all Referees and Match Commissioners to abide by the Laws of the Game and the GFA Regulations in order to make the Association and themselves proud in the last round of matches noting that failure to do so shall attract severe sanctions’’ said Prosper Harrison Addo, GFA General Secretary.