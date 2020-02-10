58 minutes ago

For little, we would almost forget that Jérémy Doku is only 17 years old.

And it’s well known that at that age one isn’t often serious. Or in any case not yet fully capable of rubbing shoulders with professionalism and its vicissitudes.

However, the young international hope, who had started the season in a more than average way and who already has 24 Pro League matches on the clock, seems to return to a level worthy of the promises placed in him by the eminent gray anderlechtoises, Vincent Kompany at the head .

Friday night, at Ghelamco Arena, Jérémy Doku was not only the basis of Colassin's goal but he made his direct opponents live a nightmare, regularly switching sides with Francis Amuzu, his alter ego in the Brussels core.

After Mohammadi in the first period, it was Castro-Montes who suffered martyrdom after the rest in an attempt to counter the exceptional speed of this potential phenomenon.

"Frankly, I have never met such a fast opponent in the Pro League," said the ex-Eupen player afterwards. "At the beginning, I tried a few offensive climbs but I quickly changed my mind when I realized that it was too dangerous from a strict defensive point of view. If you leave a few lengths behind, you're screwed up. "

Bright, technical, explosive on the first meters, Jérémy Doku must still manage to channel this overflowing energy.

To show more composure as soon as he approaches the finishing zone, where the staff and the public of Anderlecht are entitled to expect - like Amuzu, moreover - that he proves to be more efficient.

Tenured in the last ten meetings of Sporting, having participated in part or in full in 18 league games and 3 Cup games, Doku has so far scored only two goals in early December.

During the defeat at Ostend on December 1 and then during the Cup qualification at Mouscron, four days later.

Despite his numerous overflows, he only delivered three assists, including Friday's.

"I know I have to be more decisive at this level," he explained recently. Humble and hardworking, Doku still has the excuse of advancing age.

Through hard work and selflessness, there is no doubt that he will quickly erase his small youthful flaws