Filmmaker Eddie Nartey has disclosed he is one of the casualties of the Menzgold shutdown as his life savings is locked up with the company.

The film director who accepted an employment offer as the Artiste and Repertoire Manager for Zylofon Arts Club, an initiative by Menzgold boss Nana Appiah Mensah (NAM1) said, like other customers, he is yet to retrieve his funds.

“I saved at Menzgold. All my life savings…” he said on the Delay Show while stating “I’m a soldier” when asked how he is coping.

On whether he had hopes Menzgold would be able to refund the money, Eddie Nartey seemed indifferent.

He said: “If Menzgold comes back, fine; if it doesn’t, like I said, soldier. It’s a risk. It’s a business. Nobody forced me to save with the company. If it comes back, Hallelujah, I get my money back…”

He however expressed shock the company he happily joined to help uplift the image of the creative arts sector of the country capsized.

“It’s like a shock to me,” Eddie Nartey mentioned. “It’s barely a year ago we became a part of it and all of a sudden, it turns upside down. For me, I went there with passion and enthusiasm to serve and be an instrument for positive change; that Zylofon can grant us that platform to get to the standard of filmmaking and entertainment we all crave for.”

Mezngold since its collapse in 2018 following a suspension order from the Securities and Exchange Commission, has been struggling to refund monies invested by its customers.

The Coalition of Aggrieved Customers of Menzgold in January this year, reiterated its intention to appeal to the international community to help with the retrieval of their locked up investment.

Earlier, some of the customers stormed the residence of NAM1 to demand from him a list of the people he claimed he had so far paid their locked-up cash. Over 90 of them were arrested and put before the Madina District Court in Accra.

The customers were later charged with unlawful entry and offensive conduct after they forcibly entered the Trasacco Estates at East Legon in an attempt to confront Nana Appiah Mensah over their locked up investments.

Credit: Ghanaweb