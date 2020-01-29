20 minutes ago

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party has directed his anger on executives of the National Democratic Congress for failing to make meaningful impact in the series of demonstrations they have organized against the Electoral Commission of Ghana.

Mr. Bernard Antwi-Boasiako explains that he had expected the NDC to have proved to Ghanaians through their series of demonstrations that their party have the numbers to "shake the NPP as we prepare to vote in 2020".

In an open address to the current executives of the NDC, the NPP Chairman popularly referred to Chairman Wontumi stated that "your demo numbers in Central Region was appalling. You have failed to send a strong message across through your demonstrations and I feel like lashing all NDC executives with a cane on their bum".

He added that in all the regions where the NDC had organized a demonstration to protest against the EC's decision to compile a new register, there have been very low turnout.

"They went to Tamale and I did a headcount there and they were less than 1,000. Then they came over to Ashanti region where I permitted them to carry out their democratic right, to my surprise, they were only 700 of them. I have followed them to the Central Region and only 650 people came to support them today."

He added that " I am a very good person to lash Asiedu Nketia and Ofosu Ampofo for wasting our time. I wish I could could lay them on a table and sock their canes in kerosene before lashing them on their bare bum."

The National Democratic Congress, together with some other political parties who sided with them recently petitioned the Asantehene following a demonstration against the Electoral Commission’s decision to compile a new voters register ahead of the 2020 polls.

The demonstrators walked through the principal streets of Kumasi to protest.

An earlier protest was held to challenge plans of the new register at Tamale in the Northern region.

The group insists a new register is a waste of taxpayers money and could also create tension since the election is close.

The electoral commission, however, insists they will go ahead and create the register despite the disagreement by the parties and civil society organisations.