34 minutes ago

Hearts of Oak defender Larry Sumaila says players are waiting with bated breathe as to when football in the country will resume.

There has been no football in Ghana since the middle of March when COVID-19 restrictions forced government to place restrictions on social gatherings and sporting activities.

Since then almost every facet of life has seen some level of easing of restrictions but with football the only easing of restrictions have come for the female junior national teams.

“We are just waiting to be told to resume training and get back to real match situations”, he told Hearts Media, adding that playing football is all that they know.

“All players in Ghana wants to play football and the sooner we are allowed to resume playing, the better it will be for all”, he said.

He says he has been keeping fit through a training regiment provided for by the club's technical team.

Larry Sumaila came to prominence with some breath taking display for Hearts of Oak just before the league season was annulled.