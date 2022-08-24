Ghana Premier  League champions Kumasi Asante Kotoko signed a staggering 13 players for the  2022/2023  season.

Kotoko lost a lot of players after their 2021/2022 league-winning campaign with several players leaving the club.

Deputy captain Mudasiru Salifu has departed the club and joined  Moldovan side  Sheriff  Tiraspol, while Fabio Gama also departed on a free transfer, Imoro Ibrahim has signed for Al Hilal with Emmanuel Keyekeh also left after the expiration of his contract.

They have signed the likes of  Ugandan striker  Steven  Dese Mukwala, center-back Sherrif Mohammed, goalkeeper  Moise  Pouaty, and Thomas Pele among others.

Asante Kotoko:

Steven Dese Mukwala

Sheriff Mohammed

Frederick Asare

Moise Pouaty

Enoch Morrison

Thomas Pele

Rocky Dwamena

Ernest Osei Poku

Serge Zeze Eric

John Tedeku

Nicholas Mensah

Shadrach Addo

Nicholas Osei Bonsu