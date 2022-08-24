1 hour ago

Ghana Premier League champions Kumasi Asante Kotoko signed a staggering 13 players for the 2022/2023 season.

Kotoko lost a lot of players after their 2021/2022 league-winning campaign with several players leaving the club.

Deputy captain Mudasiru Salifu has departed the club and joined Moldovan side Sheriff Tiraspol, while Fabio Gama also departed on a free transfer, Imoro Ibrahim has signed for Al Hilal with Emmanuel Keyekeh also left after the expiration of his contract.

They have signed the likes of Ugandan striker Steven Dese Mukwala, center-back Sherrif Mohammed, goalkeeper Moise Pouaty, and Thomas Pele among others.

Asante Kotoko:

Steven Dese Mukwala

Sheriff Mohammed

Frederick Asare

Moise Pouaty

Enoch Morrison

Thomas Pele

Rocky Dwamena

Ernest Osei Poku

Serge Zeze Eric

John Tedeku

Nicholas Mensah

Shadrach Addo

Nicholas Osei Bonsu