2 hours ago

Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has announced plans to establish passport application centres in all 16 regions of Ghana by December 2025.

The first of the new centres will open this month in Bolgatanga, as part of the government’s broader effort to decentralise passport services and enhance nationwide accessibility.

Speaking at a ceremony to present diplomatic passports to five distinguished Ghanaians, Mr. Ablakwa said the initiative is part of ongoing reforms aimed at modernising passport acquisition and easing the burden on applicants.

“The Foreign Affairs Ministry has become very efficient, and Ghanaians are already confirming that now it is a smooth process. They are receiving their passports in record time and do not have to stress to pick them up at passport offices, because they are being delivered via courier services.

Despite the improvements, Mr. Ablakwa noted that seven regions still lack passport application centres, which is a gap the ministry intends to close by the end of next year.

“But we still have seven regions without passport application centres. I am delighted to announce that by December, we will make sure every region without a passport application centre has one, starting with Bolgatanga this month,” he said.

At the event, diplomatic passports were presented to travel vlogger Wode Maya, Grammy-nominated reggae artist Rocky Dawuni, broadcaster and entrepreneur Anita Erskine, contemporary visual artist Ibrahim Mahama, and British-Ghanaian entrepreneur Dentaa Amoateng MBE, in recognition of their contributions to Ghana’s global image.