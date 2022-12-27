53 minutes ago

The Round of 64 of the MTN FA Cup produced some interesting results with five Division Two sides making it to the next stage of the competition.

Thirteen Premier League sides and fourteen Division One League clubs have also made it to the round of 32.

In total, 61 goals were scored in regulation time in the Round of 64 Matches.

Ten Teams that made it via penalty shoot outs to the the Round of 32 include Asante Kotoko, Karela FC, Skyy FC, Volta Rangers FC,AS Rences FC, Nzema Kotoko FC, Golden Kick FC,Akosombo Krystal Palace, Wa Sunta SC and Benab FC.

Below are results of the Round of 32 matches: