The stage is set for the Special Boxing Day Rumble at the newly opened Idrowhyt Events Centre at Dansoman on Saturday, December, 29, 2020.

The weigh in was successfully held today, Friday 25th December 2020 at the venue of the event with the President of the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA), Mr. Peter Zwennes in attendance. Also present was the General Secretary, Patrick Johnson, Communications Director, Sammy Heywood Okine and experienced ring official Mr. J. A. Annan.

President of the GBA, Mr. Peter Zwennes commended the collaboration of promoters as a very positive business plan in this times when it is very difficult to organize bouts.

The said the team up of Cabic, Aborigines and Box Office should be highly recommended and copied by other promoters.

He also appealed to the media, especially TV stations to be involved in the boxing business.

According to Peter Zwenness, the Idrowhyt Events Centre is a unique and serene facility that would be an exciting venue to organize boxing bouts.

He stated that Covid-19 took Ghana Boxing to the ropes and nearly known out the GBA, but they survived and fought back in style to be able to sanction other fight in the month of December, 2020

Mr. Ellis Quaye, a director of Cabic Promotions hinted that there would be neither fans nor supporters, however, a few patrons and special guests would watch from the terrace. He said government is backing them to put up a splendid programme, and all Covid-19 protocols would be observed, with tight security.

On the day of the weigh in, former world champion, Joseph King Kong Agbeko was hailed for adding value to the promotion, and inspiring young boxers.

Fighting as a super flyweight, he weighed 116 pounds while his opponent, Commey weighed 117 pounds.

Former WBO Africa Super Welterweight champion Patrick Allotey weighed 155 pounds while Victus Kemavor weighed 143 pounds.

Emmanuel Quaye stood at 158 pounds while Roland Ansah was 157 pounds for the Super Welterweight contest.

Heavyweight boxer on the bill Ishmael Djan of Black Panthers weighed 250 pounds as his opponent, Richard Ashong of Akotoku Academy scaled at 220 pounds.

One bout that is expected to be a thriller is Yussif Seidu 131.4 pounds versus Joshua Owusu 131 pounds in a Super Featherweight fray.

Michael Pappoe from Bukom and other rising boxers will feature on the bill.

By Naa Amerley Commey / Sammy Heywood Okine