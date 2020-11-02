1 hour ago

Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has indicated that all 722 secondary schools across the country will have free internet access from March next year.

Additionally, all 46 colleges of education will enjoy the same facility.

All public universities will also be connected during the last phase of the programme.

This move, according to him, though about 80% complete, will solidify the government's resolve to digitise Ghana.

Dr Bawumia made these known when he opened the Ghana Education Staff Development Institute at Saltpond in the Mfantseman Municipality of the Central Region.

It has a 90-bed accommodation facility, two large conference halls, training rooms, offices and parking space for over 50 cars.

Dr Bawumia expressed the government's determination at developing the human resource base of Ghana, which, according to him, is evident in the numerous educational programmes initiated by the government, such as the cancellation of the 3-month pay policy of the previous National Democratic Congress (NDC) government.

According to him, the government, in addition, has recruited 93,274 new teachers since 2017.

The new recruitment cleared a backlog of teachers, who were qualified but not employed by the previous government.

He added that education is key to the government, and that was why former President Kufuor introduced the capitation grant.

He said the development of the teacher was also key to the government, explaining that it is the reason it was captured in the NPP’s 2016 manifesto, dubbed: ‘Teacher first policy’ to help motivate them.

The government, he said, has restored teacher and nurse trainee allowances as well as that of Arabic instructors, which were cancelled by the previous government, thus, ensuring the continuous professional training of teachers every year.

Additionally, he said the government has introduced a new, transparent policy for the promotion of teachers.