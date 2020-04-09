23 minutes ago

Twenty-five out of the 30 suspected cases of the COVID-19 in the Volta Region have tested negative, according to data from the Regional Health Directorate.

The report said test results for the remaining five were pending and listed a total of 59 persons under mandatory quarantine in the Region.

Dr Timothy Letsa, Regional Health Director, said the Region suspected four cases on Monday, April 07 and has sent the specimen to the laboratory for confirmation.

He said the region maintained a high level of alertness, and that stakeholders had intensified risk communication in all communities.

Dr Letsa said screening levels had also been enhanced at all points of entry, as well as on highways and at commercial centres among others.

He said Biomedical Laboratory Scientists in the Region would be trained on April 08, and that the Health Directorate would also collaborate with the Information Services Department to provide risk communication training for the media to help “clarify misconceptions and investigate rumours.”

Dr Letsa said the Directorate would also intensify general public education to enhance preventive measures and contact tracing and would endeavour to ensure early notification and social distancing.

Peacefmonline