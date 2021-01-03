13 hours ago

All tertiary institutions will on Saturday, January 9, 2021, President Akufo-Addo has said.

Delivering his 21st national address on measures being taken against the spread of COVID-19 on Sunday January 3, 2021, the President said the decision to reopen all tertiary institutions follows “an extensive stakeholder consultations.

Akufo-Addo assured stringent steps have been taken to ensure the safety of students, teaching and non-teaching staff.

Ahead of the reopening, he indicated a fumigation exercise in all institutions will commence from Monday, January 4, 2021.

He added that, schools with their own hospitals and clinics will also be equipped with the necessary personal protective equipment (PPEs) and have isolation centres to deal with positive cases.

Schools without their own hospitals and clinics have also been mapped to health facilities, adding there will be no mass gathering or sporting activities.

President Akufo-Addo urged all to continue with the strict adherence of the Covid-19 safety protocols.