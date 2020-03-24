1 hour ago

Former Kotoko trainer Kjetil Zachariasen has lashed out at Asante Kotoko management for the way and manner they run the club.

According to the Norwegian, the club's management is responsible for all the woes of the club but they always use the coach as a scapegoat when things turn sour.

The Norwegian was sacked after back to back elimination in the Caf Champions League and the Caf Confederations Cup.

"But the way they did it is way over the line by far over the line. When they point with their finger to one person, 3 is going back to them,don't blame others blame themselves." he told Oyerepa Fm.

"When we had a meeting and they wanted to sack me,all of them were there all management and quote me they said Coach now we are here at crossroads, so they want to sack me and I said if I am going we should all go because we are in this together, we have done this together."

"They don't have understanding on how to build a club ,they don't know "shit"about building a club,they know nothing.

"They do evaluation after their own bellies is not good. So they should have left with me.

"All of them in the management should leave their post ,all of them, they should have left when I left." he added.