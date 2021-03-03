4 minutes ago

Lawyer and good governance advocate Stephen Kwaku Asare known popularly called Kwaku Azar has described as ridiculous, the allegations levelled against Auditor-General, Daniel Yaw Domelevo by the Audit Service Board.

According to the board, their investigations suggest that the Auditor-General is a Togolese who has chagned his date of birth, hence he is due for retirement, given that according to the Board, he was born on 1st June, 1960 instead of the corrected date of 1st June, 1961.

Reacting to the news on social media, Kwaku Azar who believes the allegations are scandalous and ridiculous, said Mr Domelevo’s explanations regarding the accusations are believable and the board is usurping power it does not have to discredit Mr Domelevo and hound him out.

Read Prof Azar's full post below:

This same Board usurped parliamentary power when it hired a private auditor to audit the Auditor-General.

That enterprise having yielded no fruits, the Board has now apparently hired citizenship and age auditors to go into Daniel Yaw Domelevo records.

Based on that audit, the Board now reports that he is a Togolese and he retired on June 1, 2020 a month after he was sent on a 167-days involuntary leave.

He is now a Togolese because he once indicated on a record that his “tribe is Togolese.”

A Togolese tribe has through the Board’s audit process become a Togolese citizenship.

He is 61 because as far back as 1978 he stated in a SS record that he was born in 1960, which was corrected to 1961 in 1996.

Never mind that the Board’s maintained DOB (June 1, 1960) will make him a Kwaku even though he is a Yaw.

Apparently, the charge is that he changed his year of birth in 1996 to allow him to enjoy one more year of public service!!

The historians amongst us know how Ghanaians, such as Wahabi Balogun, Gariba Mahama, Mailafia, L. and Mallam Zeberu Imoru, were deported.

False allegations were made about their citizenship with the intent to gain transient political advantage.

The sycophants hailed their deportation! In fact, it was carried out when the matter was still being litigated.

Then came those who claimed Olympio S. the Shalabi brothers and J. John were not Ghanaians.

The Board’s allegations surrounding Domelovo’s citizenship and age are entirely scandalous and ridiculous.

The Board has become dysfunctional, gone rogue and must be dissolved. It has not only usurped the power of Parliament but also has instituted an unlawful investigation into the AuG’s citizenship, age and God knows what other records.

Meanwhile, I remain a Ghanaian until Yaanom decide otherwise.

Da Yie!

Meanwhile, a section of the public has also taken to social media to condemn the actions of the Board led by Prof Edward Dua Agyeman, describing it as shameful and unbecoming of a board.