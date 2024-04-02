28 minutes ago

The Office of the Attorney General and Ministry of Justice has directed the Inspector General of Police and the Ghana Police Service to investigate the alleged marriage of a 12-year-old girl to the Gborbu Wulomo.

In a letter dated April 2 and signed by Deputy Attorney General, Diana Asonaba Dapaah said, persons involved would be prosecuted if the allegation is established.

“The allegations, if proven, constitute a criminal offence for which all persons involved must face prosecution. We would appreciate it if you could cause your outfit to conduct the necessary investigation of the alleged child marriage to enable our Office to do the needful,” Ms Asonaba Dapaah stated.

News of the alleged marriage ceremony of Nuumo Borketey Laweh Tsuru XXXIII and Naa Okromo, said to be 12 years old has attracted worrying reactions.