2 hours ago

The first prosecution witness (PW1) in the ongoing trial of the alleged coup plotters has revealed a detailed plot by which the alleged coup-makers intended to achieve their objective.

This was to be done in two phases, first by instigating a civil uprising through social media, and second by mobilizing a mass civil uprising.

Colonel Isaac Amponsah, a Director at the Defence Intelligence Unit of the Ghana Armed Forces, told the court in Accra under cross-examination that the activities of the individuals were monitored within a 15-month window, from June 2018 to September 2019; leading to their arrest on 20th September 2019.

The 10 suspects are ACP Dr. Benjamin Agordzo, Col. Samuel Kodzo Gameli, Dr. Frederick Mac-Palm, Donya Kafui, and Bright Alan Debrah Ofosu.

The rest are Johannes Zikpi, Corporal Seidu Abubakar, Lance Corporal Ali Solomon, Corporal Sylvester Akanpewon and Warrant Officer (II) Esther Saan Dekuwine.

According to Col. Amponsah, they operated under the banner name Take Action Ghana (TAG) and described themselves as a civil revolutionary movement very similar to the Arab Spring but very dynamic in nature.

TAG is an “untraditional civil revolutionary movement intending to galvanize and mobilize the masses in an unprecedented civil uprising that will force a new constitution to shut down the current government including Parliament and the executive branch of the Flagstaff House,” Col. Ampomah told the court.

He further insisted that the group targeted and sought to get churches and pastors to join the cause.

And he went on to elaborate on the phases by which the aims and objectives of TAG were to be achieved.

In the first phase, TAG was to be registered as a political party with bank accounts, a website as well a social media platform established.

This was “to galvanize the people for a civil uprising.”

The second phase was then supposed to culminate in “a mass civil uprising that will lead to the occupation of the Flagstaff House and Parliament, shut down of the government, arrest of people who have stolen money and [probe] of all government deals from Rawlings’ era to date”.

The group would subsequently “appeal to the International Community to supervise an immediate election” which election TAG would then have contested as a registered political party.

Col. Amponsah further disclosed while still under cross-examination by Victor Kodjoga Adawudu that Dr. Mac-Palm had revealed the detailed plot to a BNI informant who had infiltrated the camp of TAG.

This plot included “the blocking of 66 Artillery Regiments, Flagstaff House, and, he indeed indicated that they would block all the exit and entry routes so that Ofori-Atta [Finance Minister] and all the big guys cannot escape”.

Further, Dr. Mac-Palm is said to have also “talked about the bombing of NCA to shut down all radio stations and the capturing of the President [Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo]”.

According to Col. Amponsah, TAG is still under surveillance even as these suspects are being tried.

The Defence

Private legal practitioner, Victor Kodjoga Adawudu however, mounted a spirited defence for his 5 clients.

He argued that the State’s case was built on materials by a zealous officer eager to find favour in his superiors.

“I am putting it to you, Corporal Awarf gave you audio and videos so that he can carry the favour of you and Brigadier Andoh”.

While questioning the expertise of Col. Amponsah on audiovisual materials, Mr. Adawudu suggested that the voices on record were not those of his clients.

“I’m putting it to you that the voices on the tape are not the voices of the defendants”.

For the defence lawyer, “the mere presence of someone at an alleged crime scene does not make that person a conspirator in the crime”.

Mr. Adawudu will continue with his cross-examination of the PW1 on Tuesday, June 15, 2021.

Source: citifmonline