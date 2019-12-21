2 hours ago

The organizer of the fraudulent friendly game between Sekondi Hasaacas and Elmina Sharks is in the grips of the Police in Takoradi in the Western Region.

A friendly game was purportedly played in Takoradi without the knowledge of the officials of the two teams.

It is believed the said match organizer invited junior side of Elmina Sharks to play against another arranged side of Sekondi Hasaacas.

The alleged Hasaacas vs Elmina Sharks match fixer is in the grips of the Takoradi Police.

Officials of the Ghana Police CID picked him up at the Anaji Mall in Takoradi.

Hasaacas, a lower side walloped Premier side Elmina Sharks 4-0 today in a friendly allegedly fixed by this organiser which Elmina Sharks claims was full of betting.