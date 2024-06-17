17 hours ago

An alleged gay who has been identified as Junior has been beaten mercilessly for allegedly attempting to have a sex with a young man at Assin Fosu in the Central region.

According to reports, the gay community in Assin Fosu has created a WhatsApp group and added a young man without his consent.

As days went by, the victim [Junior] who is part of the WhatsApp group, contacted the innocent boy and expressed interest in having a sexual affair with him at a hotel in Assin Fosu of which he obliged.

The young man who is against homosexuality organized friends to the said location to wait for the victim [Junior] and teach him a lesson.

When Junior got there, he was beaten to pulp by the angry mob until he allegedly confessed that he is a gay and wanted to have sex the young man.

Condoms and Viagra (Tiger), a sexual enhancement product were allegedly found on him.

But for the intervention of a resident, Ibrahim Shama who rescued the victim from the mob, he would have been lynched.

A young lady who spoke to Adom News on a condition of anonymity, said, the victim had bruises all over his hands and face.

Efforts by Adom News’ Alfred Amoh to reach the victim has proven futile.

Meanwhile, no report has been lodged at the Police station and residents are not willing to volunteer information for the arrest of the suspects.