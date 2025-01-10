1 hour ago

Some youths reportedly affiliated with the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have allegedly attacked a private toilet operator in Ahafo Mim.

The incident, which occurred on Thursday, was reportedly an attempt to force the closure of the toilet facility in the area.

Madam Susana, the mother of the toilet owner, told Adom News that they are the rightful owners of the land, hence the action of the youth is unjustifiable.

Some residents expressed concern over the growing tension and urged relevant authorities to intervene to prevent further escalation.