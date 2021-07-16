15 hours ago

Allianz Insurance, a subsidiary of Allianz Group has launched a new initiative ‘Allianz Heroes’ that will reward sales agents for their contribution to the company.

Based on their achieved targets, the sales agents across the country will receive airtime and home appliances on a monthly and quarterly basis.

In addition, the three top agents for the year will also get an all-expense-paid trip to Germany as the ultimate prize.

Expressing his excitement about the initiative, the Head of Agency and Retail at Allianz Insurance, Paul Therson, said: “We can’t stress enough how thankful we are for the commitment, hard work, and loyalty our sales agents continue to show at all times and help us to increase our customer satisfaction and this is one way we want to celebrate them.”

He explained that the initiative is essential to encourage and empower the sales agents to advance the products and services of the company to secure the future of its customers.

He added that the company will continue to equip sales agents with customer engagement skill sets that will see them become more efficient, knowledgeable and improve on their individual performance.

“We have demonstrated commitment to helping and empowering young Ghanaians and will continue to find innovative ways through which we can empower many more young people in the insurance industry.”