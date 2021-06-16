52 minutes ago

Allianz Insurance, a subsidiary of Allianz Group has partnered FC Bayern München, the most successful football club in Germany to launch a social media campaign dubbed “Allianz Insurance X FC Bayern München Quiz”.

The campaign will engage and reward customers on Allianz Insurance Ghana’s Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn pages.

Using hashtags; #AZFCB #AllianzInsurance #FCBayern, customers who answer the questions correctly will get a free signed jersey from FC Bayern players and Allianz Insurance branded souvenirs.

According to Allianz Insurance, “Leveraging on our Group’s football assets, we are excited to partner with FC Bayern to engage thousands of Ghanaians online about two iconic brands in the world.”

The company explained that the quiz is one of the many loyalty initiatives it is introducing this year, adding that by leveraging on social media will make it easier for customers to participate.