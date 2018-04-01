2 hours ago

A vocal member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Yayra Koku has alleged that the suspended member of the party, Bernard Allotey Jacobs is like a hungry dog who is loyal to anyone ready to give him food.

His comments come at the back of Allotey Jacob's suspension by the NDC.

The party in a statement revoked the membership status of Allotey Jacobs citing reasons that he has persistently exhibited "anti-party conduct".

Reacting to the suspension of the former NDC Central Regional Chairman,Yayra Koku said he's happy about the party's decision.

He added that "give him [Allotey Jacobs] food, and he will forget the owner. "

In a Twitter post, he wrote: "Allotey Jacob is like a hungry "dog" who is loyal to anyone ready to give him food. Give him food, and he will forget the owner.

"I'm happy about this."