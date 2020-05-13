13 minutes ago

"I decided that today I will not come . . . I am very sorry; I know I will disappoint you (Kwami Sefa Kayi)," Social Commentator, Allotey Jacobs said in an interview with Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' programme Wednesday.

The former Central Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has decided to stop attending political discussions on radio stations including Peace FM after he was suspended by his party.

He said though he will grant interviews to radio and TV stations when called upon, he will be absent from studio panel discussions.

In an interview on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo', Wednesday morning, Allotey Jacobs who was expected to be in the studio said "it cannot be that because of one man, a whole political party will boycott your show".

"Peace FM is part of my success . . . what happened last week I still don’t understand. Those I started politics with in the 70s called and spoke to me and so I came to the conclusion that I won't come . . . I am very sorry; I know I will disappoint you (Kwami Sefa Kayi) but what buttress my position," according to him is a vision he had of late President, Prof John Evans Atta Mills.

NDC Suspends Allotey Jacobs

The NDC has decided to boycott Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo' because of now Social Commentator, Bernard Allotey Jacobs.

In a statement signed by its National Communication Officer, Sammy Gyamfi, the party said: "Specifically, the reason for this boycott has to do with the unreasonable decision of the Producers and Host of the program to permanently reserve one (1) of the two (2) slots the party has traditionally had on Wednesdays on the show to Mr. Allotey Jacobs, who is often introduced by the host of the program as a “Social Commentator with strong leanings to the NDC”, ostensibly to spite the NDC.

The statement further described the host of the show, Kwami Sefa Kayi as 'dictator'

"Although we appreciate the production and editorial discretion of the station to give their platform to whoever they deem fit, we consider it unfair for the NPP to maintain their two (2) slots on Fridays while the NDC’s two slots on Wednesdays are reduced to one (1), to satisfy the whim of a dictatorial Host and his poodle".