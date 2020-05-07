1 hour ago

Social Commentator, Bernanrd Allotey Jacobs has sent a cryptic word of advice to former President John Dramani Mahama to be extremely wary and vigilant about some members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) surrounding him.

Allotey Jacobs questioned the loyalty of some characters who are close to the former President, implying some have a hidden agenda against him (Mahama).

Former President John Dramani Mahama is seeking another term in office and his team has been on the mission of winning this year's December polls.

The former President has as a result been engaging Ghanaians in a series of conversations where he addresses pertinent national issues.

Allotey Jacobs, who was once a Regional Chairman of the NDC, fired some members of his party for pitching him against the grass roots and spewing lies in an attempt to make him unpopular in the eyes of the former President.

Speaking on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' on Wednesday, he told host Kwami Sefa Kayi that he is unperturbed by the actions of his saboteurs but he would like Mr. Mahama to ''watch his back" because not every person close to him is committed to his political ambition.

He made mention of former Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah and the former President's aide Joyce Bawa-Mogtari together with a few others in the party as the loyal ones around Mahama, but for the rest, he will have Mahama to keep his ears to the ground.

"I see these people as very strong committed loyal dedicated people around President Mahama but what I will say is my brother, John Mahama; watch your back," he admonished.