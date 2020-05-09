2 hours ago

Ghana’s former Ambassador to the United Kingdom (UK), Victor Smith, has described as apt the suspension of former Central Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He explained that Bernard Allotey Jacobs was always praising President Nana Akufo-Addo to spite the NDC.

“He is fraternising with people who dislike NDC. He makes us look very bad,” he bemoaned in an interview onAsempa FM’s Ekosii Senprogramme Friday.

Mr Jacobs has been suspended from the NDC over what the party describes as his “consistent anti-party conduct.”

He is expected to appear before an ‘NDC Court‘ to defend the allegations leveled against him by the party’s National Executives.

But Mr Jacobs said he is not worried about the communist inferior tactics because he speaks the truth.

But Ambassador Smith on Ekosii Sen said the fate of Mr Jacobs is self-inflicted.

He explained that, when the NDC takes a position against the ruling New Patriotic Party, Mr Jacobs “will be throwing bombs into our corner.

“I didn’t know why he kept doing it though he was called to order. He never spoke against the party while Atta-Mills was president and when he was chairman so why now?” Mr Smith quizzed.

The former UK Ambassador said so long as Mr Jacobs wears the NDC colours, he should have been circumspect not to go contrary to the party constitution.

Mr Smith appealed to Mr Jacobs to avail himself to the disciplinary procedures of the party.

“I wish he would adopt a calm attitude, go to the disciplinary committee to explain his position. Maybe we will understand him,” he added.