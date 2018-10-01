2 hours ago

General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia has revealed that the suspended former Central Regional Chairman of the party Mr Bernard Allotey Jacobs was cautioned by the party’s National Chairman Ofusu Ampofo before his suspension.

A statement signed by the NDC’s National Chairman, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, on May 6, 2020, says Mr Allotey Jacobs was suspended pursuant to Article 46 (1) and 46(6) and 46(8)(b) of the Party’s constitution.

The statement says his suspension was based on what it termed “persistent anti-party conduct,” indicating that the decision to suspend him was taken at a National Executive Meeting held on Wednesday, May 6, 2020.

Allotey Jacobs’ suspension, the letter says, has been referred to the disciplinary committee of the party for further action.

Acording to the NDC Chief Scribe, before Allotey Jacobs was suspended from the NDC, the National Chairman of the party had had several closed door conversations and warned him about his actions which are contrary to the orders of the party.

“I have not called Allotey Jacobs but I know that National Chairman Ofosu Ampofo, you know he is an Elder of the Pentecost Church and for him to take such a serious action, he would have made every effort privately to engage Allotey Jacobs with nothing fruitful came out of it”, he hinted.

“Ofosu Ampofo told me that he has spoken with Allotey Jacobs at the time we realised that his behaviour contradicts the directives of the party, and there was mutual understanding of the consequences of behaviour; thus, he was reminded of what might happened if he continued on that tangent,” he indicated.

Asked what possibly might have led to Allotey Jacobs' recent conduct, General Mosquito as affectionately called, said he cannot tell.

“I cannot tell why Allotey Jacobs is doing this to the party and I am not on radio to discuss the lifestyle and how long he has served in the NDC. It is not part of the charge against him. He is an independent person and so he can choose to do whatever he likes”, he said.

He, however, was clear that suspending someone for whatever offensive conduct is not determined by how well or not that person has served the party.

“The party’s disciplinary procedure does not mean that if someone has served for 10 years and goes against the directives of the party, the person’s punishment should be less than someone who is just 2 years in the party. We don’t have such disciplinary procedure in the party and so if you have been a member for thousand years in the party and you violate the laws of the party, the punishment is just like someone who is considered a small fry in the party"

"....we are saying that political party is an association and we have our rules and regulations. You can only be part of the group if you adhere to its orders but if you think you cannot abide by our rules and want to act independent, then you cannot stay in the party," Asiedu Nketiah pointed out.