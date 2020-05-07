1 hour ago

Former coach and captain of Ghanaian topflight side Great Olympics, Godwin Attram, has urged the club to allow its former players to occupy and manage certain positions in the club.

Attram made this calls in an interview with Metro TV, claiming that some of the club's former players have vast experience to handle certain positions at the club.

According to him the club’s employees have excelled in other aspects of managing the club but hopes the technical aspect such as scouting and signing of players can be handled by retired players.

The founder and head coach of Attram de Visser Soccer Academy says former players are not given opportunities at the Wonder Club because of an erroneous perception held by stakeholders who believe former players would run down the club.

He contends that it was high time that the stakeholders of the club had a change in mentality by giving opportunities to former players since they also share the same vision of seeing the club perform at its peak.

“Ex-players must be given the chance, a lot of ex-players are there, I even spoke about Dan Quaye. One thing about the club is that all the players who played for Great Olympics are supporters of the club, so no one is coming with a bad intention to do something bad against the club”, Attram said.

“We don’t have any problem with those who are there, they are doing a good job and we appreciate it, but to run a football club, they must do the paperwork whiles the real ex-players must do the scouting, talking to the coach and sign good players for the club’’, he added.