2 hours ago

Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus Glover has attacked Media General's management for what he believes to be a lack of time allotted for its broadcaster Johnnie Hughes to speak up during the Johnnie's Bite segments on the the New Day show.

He pointed out that since Johnnie Hughes is fearless and has to capabilities to communicate the truth, he should be given more time to do so without interruptions.

He made the remarks on the TV3 New Day program on Wednesday in support of the issue that had been brought up by fellow panelists Hon. Murtala Mohammed, MP for Tamale Central, that Johnnie Hughes' time had been cut short.

Mr. Titus Glover, a former Tema East MP, stated that, despite being a leading member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), TV3 management should allow Johnnie Hughes to criticize the government because, in his opinion, he is calling them to order.

"There should be someone who can criticize us. We need people who can tell us as it is, as government, so that we can sit up, we don't need to be comfortable, we need to be told hard on our face, there are some of the things that we are doing, if it's not good, we need somebody who can draw out attention," Titus Glover stated on live TV.

He added, "For me, I love watching Johnnie's Bite and I wish he's around me to point some of my mistakes to me, so please the management must give the young man the opportunity. Please give him a lot of airtime and make him flow and point some of the things in society to us."