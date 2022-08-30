2 hours ago

Daniel McKorley, popularly called MacDan, has stated that Ken Ofori-Atta, Finance Minister should be allowed to fix the broken economy.

According to the CEO of McDan Group, those calling for the dismissal of the Finance Minister should rather challenge him to turn things around and bring the economy back on track.

He said, inasmuch as, he respects the views of those calling for the minister's head, they should also understand that the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, knows the reason why he appointed him to that high office.

“I have respect for those calling for his dismissal. The Finance Minister must be given the chance to fix Ghana’s problems.

“The President knows why he is still keeping him,” McDan said in a TV 3 interview.

Many have been calling for the Ministers dismissal following the country's decision to run to the IMF for a bailout.

One such individual is Prof Baffuor Agyemang-Duah, a governance expert and Chief Executive of the Kufuor Foundation.

He listed three ministers that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo must relieve of their positions.

The three are Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta; Agric Minister, Osei Akoto Afriyie and Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, the Health Minister.

Speaking on Joy News on Sunday, August 14, 2022, Prof Agyemang-Duah said the president needed to conduct a ministerial reshuffle to pump some energy into his team.

“If you put your ears to the ground what we hear popularly is the health sector implying the Minister of Health as well as the Minister of Agric, these two including the Finance are the prominent ones.

“There are some Ministers that we do not even hear about at all. You don’t know whether they are working or not. And there are some Ministers when you see them they look very tired, you don’t know whether they are tired and some have health issues.

“So all these could be factors that I think if the President wants to make a move he can take an account of to inform his decision,” Prof Agyemang-Duah explained.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on August 8, while speaking in an exclusive interview on Tamale-based North Star radio, during an official tour of the region; defended the output his ministers have put in so far, stating: “many of them for me have done outstanding work. Their output has been considerable, and that is what I look at.

“If the output measures expectations, then I don’t have any strong reasons to heed the call,” President Akufo-Addo added.

Source: Ghanaweb