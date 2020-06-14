41 minutes ago

Supporters of Lawyer Philip Addison are outraged over the party's decision to disqualify him and have urged that he goes independent.

Lawyer Philip Addison, who rose to fame during the 2012 election petition hearing at the Supreme Court was disqualified from contesting the Akuapem North seat on the ticket of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

A spokesperson for the lawyer in an interview on Neat FM's ‘Me Man Nti’ programme asked party executives to allow Philip Addison to compete.

According to Addo Danquah, the incumbent, Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah Adjei has not achieved anything in the constituency to be given another term.

To those who are asking Lawyer Addison to leave the seat for the incumbent because she is a woman, the spokesperson asked the party why they are allowing Mike Ocquaye Jnr to contest the incumbernt Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya Constituency, Sarah Adwoa Safo?

"We just want NPP to allow for competition, we are not against women but there must be a fair competition. Philip Addision's contribution to the party especially during the election petition cannot be downplayed.

"Do we vote for change or for beauty? If for beauty then all the seats should be given to ladies . . . why don’t you allow us to contest? If Nana Dokua Wins fine," he said.

Disrespect For the Presbyterian Church

Addo Danquah has disclosed how Nana Dokua disrespected the Presbyterian Church by severally disregarding their invitation.

"I can tell you that the Presbyterian Church of Ghana invited the MP for eight times and she never honoured one; she is not a team player and so how do we work with somebody who is not listening to us. That is why we are calling for a competititon. Allow Philip Addison to join the competition, if he loses then fine,” he stated.