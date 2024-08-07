1 hour ago

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, stressed the need for the government to allow the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) to work without interference.

During a media session in Bolgatanga, Mr. Mahama bemoaned the alleged government interference in OSP affairs.

He underscored the OSP’s crucial role in combating corruption and other crimes.

Mr. Mahama assured his dedication to ensuring the OSP operates independently under his future administration.

“To be able to deal with corruption, I think that we should take away political interference. We should leave the anti-corruption institutions to do their work. This government is fighting the OSP. Indeed they’ve made attempts to, they hounded the first one so much – Martin Amidu – that he had to resign.

“The OSP should be left to work and I make that commitment when I come into office, the special prosecutor would have a free hand to do any investigations he wants.

What we do is it’s easy when you come into office to investigate your predecessor government. They are your political opponents so investigating them and prosecuting them indeed you will enjoy doing it but the real test of the fight against corruption is when it happens in your regime that you are able to investigate and deal with it,” he stated.