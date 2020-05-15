1 hour ago

The Electoral Commission of Ghana has submitted a Constitutional Instrument (C.I) to parliament to pass a legislation that will enable citizens to use the Ghana Card and the passport for registration into the voters’ register.

Earlier, the Electoral Commission scheduled the registration for 18th April, 2020. However, due to the ban on public gatherings by the president, the election management body announced that a new date for the compilation of a new voters’ register will soon be communicated.

This decisions by the Electoral Commission have been challenged by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) as the party alleges that the use of the Ghana card in the registration process is a plot to disenfranchise many voters, especially those in NDC’s stronghold.

The General Secretary of the National Peace Council, George Amoh, has however pointed out that political parties, the media and other individuals should allow the Electoral Commission to exercise their mandate without intimidation.

In an interview with Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning show, he stressed: “The Electoral Commission has the mandate to make decisions that will maintain the peace of the country. We have to allow the EC to work according to the laws of the country. When that happens, we have to keep an eye on them to know if they are working according to the law. If they are doing their job according to the law and they are not breaching the law then we will have to allow them do their job”.