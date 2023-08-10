31 minutes ago

Iddrisu Baba of RCD Mallorca during the Liga match between Valencia and Mallorca at Estadio Mestalla on September 1, 2019 in Valencia, Spain. (Photo by Pressinphoto/Icon Sport via Getty Images)

Spanish La Liga outfit Almeria is on the verge of officially announcing the acquisition of Ghanaian midfielder Baba Iddrisu within the current month.

The 26-year-old, having departed from Mallorca, embarked on a journey on Wednesday morning to finalize his transfer to Almeria in Andalusia.

It is anticipated that Iddrisu will formalize a three-year contract with Almeria, entailing a transfer fee approaching 6 million Euros.

The move comes as a fresh opportunity for Iddrisu, who encountered challenges in securing consistent playing time at Mallorca during the previous season.

Throughout that term, he made 29 appearances as the team concluded the season in 9th position on the league table.

Renowned for his combative prowess, Iddrisu commenced his journey with Mallorca in 2016 subsequent to his move from Leganes.

Presently, he has a remaining year left on his existing contract with the club.

As he prepares to embark on a new chapter of his career with Almeria, Baba Iddrisu seeks to contribute his skills and expertise to bolster the team's midfield dynamics and overall performance in the demanding La Liga.